LAHORE – Like other parts of the country, heavy monsoon rains brought life to a standstill in Lahore on Saturday by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and electricity outages.

Rains started early morning and continued intermittently till the filing of this report in the afternoon, submerging roads and streets not only in low-lying but also in almost all the posh localities in knee-deep water.

No respite from urban flooding is in sight as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains with occasional heavy falls for most parts of Pakistan including the provincial metropolis till July 26.

Urban flooding added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians.

Frequent traffic jams were witnessed throughout the city.

Vehicles and two-wheelers were also seen broken down on city roads presenting pictures of lakes and ponds.

Significant monsoon rains also caused the tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving citizens in several localities of the facility of electricity.

Prolonged power outages also caused shortage of water in various city areas.

The worst affected areas include Sir Agha Khan Road, Kashmir Road, Nicholson Road, Qartaba Chowk, Sharey Fatima Jinnah, Waris Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, portions of Johar Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Revaz Garden, Lakshmi Chowk, Misri Shah, Tajpura, Maskeen Pura, Duban Pura, Farooq Gunj, Abbot Road, Samanabad, Lytton Road, Islampura, Jorey Pull, Kalima Chowk underpass, Hanjarwal, Akbari Mandi and portions of The Mall, Ferozepur Road and Jail Road.

The rains, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.