Heavy rain lashes Abbottabad

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Intermittent torrential rains were continuing for the last three consecutive days in all over the Hazara Division due to which the silk route was expressing glimpse of lakes at various scattered places of the Abbottabad city, known as divisional headquarter of Hazara region also. The adjoining parts of the city known as Nathiagali, Ayubia, Meera Jani, and Thandiani was full of tourists but various roads within the ambit of such localities found prey of landslides, thus the tourists together with local residents observed facing hardships to traverse smoothly through their motor cars together with passenger vans in the area. However, the Meera Jani was the highest mountain located on top of the hills wherein no motor car can enter because of hilly track but it was the lonely source of traversing such a highest peak by footings. A thick fog had covered the whole area due to which no one can identify his colleague even from little distance, Wednesday.

In addition, the traders were found facing shortage of scores of edibles supply unto nearby hotels, motels and homes too.

