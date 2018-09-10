Heavy rain inundates several areas in city

City Reporter

Heavy rain on Sunday inundated several areas in Lahore and tripped 67 feeders suspending electricity supply to numerous areas.

Although, rain brought down temperature to a pleasant range but at the same time left several areas inundated in parts of country including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad and other regions.

In Lahore, the maximum rainfall was recorded as 53mm while several areas including Samnabad, Bhati Gate and Gulshan Ravi have been flooded with rain water as the local administration failed to take any appropriate preventive measures.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Rain on Sunday not only turned the weather pleasant but also brought people of the metropolis out of their homes to visits recreational places including parks and restaurants.

The rain started across the city at noon which provided locals with an opportunity to enjoy a holiday more enthusiastically along with their friends and families.

Parks as well as different food points got crowded after rain. Most Lahorites rushed to Gillani Park, Bagh-e-Jinnah and Shalimar Gardens to feel the cool effect of weather after the rainf.

Kids enjoyed these moments by playing cricket and other games in parks with their siblings.

Food-lovers rached restaurants and other food points to enjoy delicious breakfast in a pleasant weather. According to Met Department, more isolated rains are expected in the next 24 hours in the city.