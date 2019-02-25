Heavy rain brings life to grinding halt

The recent heavy downpour in the country has exposed pitiable conditions of both rural and urban drainage system in Sindh and other parts of the country. It is reported that heavy rainfall in the northern districts in Sindh province has left many roads and lanes inundated making it tough for commuters to make their way through them. Major roads, lanes and junctions including government’s offices and schools are feet deep in water and residents of low-lying areas are reportedly facing waist deep flooding in streets. Heavy rains over the past few days have not only caused mud puddles and water logging at many places but also led to breading of mosquitoes in stagnant water. It is reported that many schools in Larkan district are battling and education process has been stopped due to stagnant rainwater, which is a cause for serious concern. But who cares in this country where ruling elites are struggling to save their alleged ill-gotten money!

Hashim Abro

Via email

