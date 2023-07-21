LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rains across the province during the next 4-5 days.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal and other notable cities in Punjab from July 22-26.

Significant monsoon rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat and flash flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the period.

Flash flooding is also likely in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan on the 22nd and 23rd of July.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country from Bay of Bengal. A westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh during Friday night.

Similar weather conditions will persist in Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan during the period.

Heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Rains are also expected in Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree and Galliyat during the period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas while flash flooding in local nullas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

On Friday, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy fall at few places occurred in Pothohar region and Punjab.

Rainfall (mm)

Mandi Bahauddin 94, Chakwal 93, Sargodha 56, Hafizabad 52, Sahiwal 49, Narowal 37, Murree 20, Faisalabad (Gulistan colony 20, Madina Town water works 17, Dogar Basti 11, Allama Iqbal colony 04, GMA water works 03), Islamabad (Zero Point 16, Golra 27, Saidpur 02), Jhelum 15, Gujarat 14, Mangala 12, Khanewal 09, Lahore (City) and Gujranwala 08 each, Bahawalnagar 07, Bahawalpur (City 09, Airport 01) and Jhang 06.