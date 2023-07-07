LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast significant monsoon rains for most parts of the province including Lahore during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday evening/night.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum and Faisalabad during the period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Experts have warned that downpour may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Okara.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat on July 7 and July 8.

Heavy falls may also cause flash flood in hill torrents and local nullahs of D G Khan during the period.

On Friday, Attock received 44mm rain, Islamabad 41mm, Sialkot 28mm, Rahim Yar Khan 27mm, Rawalpindi 22mm, Gujarat 05mm and Gujranwala 03mm.