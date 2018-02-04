Heavy militarisation main reason behind killings: DFP

Srinagar

Terming the heavy militarisation as the main reason behind the killing of five innocent youths in south Kashmir’s Shopian district over the past week, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) said stopping people from performing their religious obligations by imposing restrictions has become a norm in Kashmir.

In a statement, DFP secretary general Moulana Mohammad Abdullah Tari said, “Kashmir has practically become a military state where anybody can be killed or arrested at the will of the men in uniform and nobody is allowed to raise his voice in a democratic way. It has also proved that the men in uniform are the real rulers of the disputed territory.”

“This attitude is the result of the rigid and illogic policy of New Delhi towards the Kashmir dispute. The result of such rigidity is nothing but bloodshed. Since Kashmir dispute is political in nature, so it needs political measures to resolve the issue as per the wishes of the people,” Tari said.—KR