Heavy metals found in popular fruit juices

Nearly half of 45 fruit juices tested had elevated levels of heavy metals, which can pose health risks for children and adults, Consumer Reports has found.

The report, released Wednesday, says that even small amounts of juice might hold risks.

“In some cases, drinking just 4 ounces a day — or half a cup — is enough to raise concern,” James Dickerson, PhD, chief scientific officer for CR, says in the report.

If anything, the results simply reinforce existing concerns about fruit juices.

“I don’t think we need to say you can’t give your kids any juice,” says Steven Abrams, MD, a professor of pediatrics at Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin. But, he says, “juice is not a product that is intrinsically healthy for children.” He co-authored the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidelines on juice, which set limits by age.

Meanwhile, juice producers say the report needlessly alarms consumers.

Consumer Reports experts tested 45 juices made by 24 brands, including well-known and lesser-known brands such as Gerber, Minute Maid, Mott’s, Great Value from Walmart, Clover Valley from Dollar General, and Big Win from Rite Aid. Those tested included organic products, too, as well as store brands from Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.

They focused on levels of cadmium, lead, mercury, and inorganic arsenic, saying that these elements pose some of the greatest risks and that research has found they are common in food and drink. The juices tested were apple, fruit blends, grape, and pear.

The new testing was done as a follow-up to a study in 2011, when CR found elevated levels of inorganic arsenic and lead in apple and grape juices. The new evaluation was done to see if there’s been improvement, to test other juices, and to test for other heavy metals.

Overall, CR says, heavy metal levels in fruit juices have declined since their last testing. But in the new report, every juice contained at least one of the four metals tested, and 47%, or 21, had concerning levels of cadmium, inorganic arsenic, and/or lead. None had concerning levels of mercury. Other major conclusions In the report, 24 products are listed as ‘’better alternatives.”

Still, all but one of the juices in the Consumer Reports tests had inorganic arsenic levels below the FDA’s proposed limit of 10 parts per billion, and 58% had levels below CR’s recommended cutoff of 3 ppb. Trader Joe’s Fresh Pressed Apple Juice was the only product above the 10 ppb threshold.

