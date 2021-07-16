Heavy Industries Taxila celebrates golden jubilee

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Heavy Industries Taxila’s golden jubilee commemoration was held at Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Thursday.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee graced the occasion as chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by ambassador of Ukraine and Defence Attaché of People’s Republic of China in Pakistan along with key officials of their state companies UKRSPECEXPORT and NORINCO, senior officials of Pakistan Army including Chief of the General Staff Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and various serving and retired military and civil officials of the HIT.

The dignitaries were familiarized with historical evolution of HIT, its various indigenous defence products and technological collaborations.

Maj-Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila highlighted achievements of HIT and its contribution in defence industry by pursuing self-reliance for the country.

In separate video messages, Chairman NORINCO Group – People’s Republic of China, Deputy Director General UKROBORONPROM and Director General UKRSPECEXPORT, Ukraine, conveyed their felicitations to HIT on accomplishing 50 years as a successful industry.