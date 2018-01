Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Passengers suffered on Friday as three flights were delayed at the Sialkot International Airport due to heavy fog.

According to details, Doha bound flight No. QR 627, Dubai bound flight No. EK 629 and a Karachi bound domestic flight faced many hour-long delay in departure due to heavy fog in and around the airport.

Sialkot has been in grip of heavy fog for the last couple of days.