Heavy downpours pound Seoul and central region of Korean Peninsula

Seoul

Heavy downpours pounded Seoul and the central region of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, killing one person and inundating roads and railways with some people marooned by flooding. As of 2 p.m., Seoul had 133.5mm of rain, while Goyang, Uiwang, Siheung and Gunpo located in Gyeonggi Province around Seoul getting up to 155mm, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Siheung, in particular, was hard-hit with around 96mm of rain falling per hour.

A 95-year-old man was found short of breath and floating in his submerged home earlier in the day and taken to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead later.

Some sections of roads were inundated, causing them to be closed off to traffic for safety concerns. Operations on a railway was temporarily suspended on a route linking Seoul to Incheon at 9:20 a.m. but returned to normal in about half an hour.People were marooned by flooding in some areas.

Around 120 people at a campsite in Pocheon, north of Seoul, were isolated as a bridge leading to roads were submerged. Of them, 45 were evacuated but the others decided to stay put until the water receded.—APP