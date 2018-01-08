Heatwave sweeps across Australia

Observer Report

Sydney

While most of the people in the world has their routinely lives immensely disturbed due to extreme cold weather conditions, there are some parts of the world that are facing the scorching heat of summer.

One such country is Australia where a heat wave is currently underway.

The Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne and various other regions are facing an extreme heatwave where the temperature has reached 40 degrees centigrade.

Thousands of homes have had their electricity cutoff and many people are seen heading towards the sea.