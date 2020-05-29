Heatwave overloads electricity supply system

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is taking all possible steps to overcome the over loading of the distribution system which increased due to the severe heat wave across the province. Due to the prevailing heat wave the electricity usage has been increased in the province which caused power break downs of transformers and distribution transformers, said a news release issued here on Friday.

However, PESCO appeals the consumers for energy conservation by means of less consumption especially during the peak hours. Due to over-loading, 11 KV feeders trips repeatedly and cause power interruptions, and people consider it as load shedding.

The PESCO teams, after any fault occurred, carry out rehabilitation work and restores power supply in the shortest possible time.