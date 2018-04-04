Heatstroke in Karachi

Karachi, the biggest city of Pakistan is once again confronting inconveniences because of heatstroke. Heatstroke is a life threatening condition. In the early summer, the temperature went as high as 30°C to 38°C with intense humidity making life more miserable. Uninterrupted load-shedding, lack of water supply intensified the havoc to an unbearable level for the citizens.

Death of more than thousand lives raises a big question on our strategies for natural incidents like heat waves. Appropriate measures could have saved precious human lives. Public awareness should be given utmost importance. Wearing light clothes, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding unnecessary exertion can prevent heatstroke. Hospitals should be equipped with standby generators in case of uninformed load-shedding. The government should give precautions through media to the citizens to avoid the loss of precious lives.

RABIA KHAN

Karachi

