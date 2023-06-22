LAHORE – Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of heat wave on Thursday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

MET office has forecast gradual rise in day temperatures in most parts of the country till 24th June. Day temperatures will remain 04-06°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and likely to remain 02-04°C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while dust raising/gusty winds are likely in plain areas during afternoon. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 41.5°C and minimum was 31.8°C.

Doctors have advised the citizens especially octogenarians and children to remain in door. They said those citizens who have to go out should cover their heads to avoid heat stroke. Doctors further said that use of water and other drinks should be done to counter loss of water in the body.

Heat stricken people are likely to get much needed respite as rains are expected in most parts of the country from June 25 onward.

Met Office informed that moist currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian Sea and a westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June.

Under the influence of this weather system: Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from 24th (night) to 30th June with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, from 26th to 29th June, while in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on 27th/28th June.

Prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.

Heavy rain fall may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on 26th and 27th of June, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of D G Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on 27th June.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

During the dust storm/wind-thunderstorm & heavy falls the loose structure like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage and general public is advised to stay at safe places during dust thunderstorm and heavy showers.