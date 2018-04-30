Heat wave in Karachi

The city of Karachi is alarmed again as the warm season brings another risk of heat stroke. Karachi was hit with a severe heat wave in 2015, which took the lives of around 2000 people in the month of Ramazan. And after that each following year, the summers are a challenging season. The weather is changing globally, summers are for a long period while the winter season stays for a short term. We cannot escape this change but at least we can adopt preventive measures to handle the situation. Since Karachi is an industrial city, it is also facing the problem of environment pollution due to negligence of relevant govt departments.

To overcome air pollution there should be more trees to clean the air. Trees are a natural source to lower the temperature and help in rainfall. Monsoon season in Sindh and especially Karachi has become very short in past few years as the city is deprived of trees.

More trees will provide shade and save the pedestrians from scorching sun. Heat stroke is something if not treated properly can prove fatal. There should be sessions in official and educational institute in which people learn about heat strokes, its consequences and how to provide first aid to an individual suffering from it. If a suffering individual is given proper first aid, a life can be saved. Everyone should have proper intake of water.

Government should install electric water coolers in every area so no one is deprived of water especially the labours who are working all day in hot sun. As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching people must avoid oily food items and should increase the intake of water and juices in sahar and iftar. At least, KE officials can avoid load shedding during the fasting period.

ASMA HASANY

Karachi

