Heat wave continues in most parts

Islamabad

Persistent dry weather in plains of Punjab resulted in shooting up of temperature in most cities on Sunday and the same weather conditions are likely to prevail across country during the next couple of days. The maximum temperature in provincial capital Lahore was recorded at 41 degree celsius.

Local Met Office sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most plains of the country.—APP