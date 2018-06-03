Heat wave continues across country

Pre-monsoon rains from 15th

Islamabad

As scorching heat wave continues to torment people across the country, the Met Department has some good news for the residents, at last. It is predicted that pre-monsoon rains will begin in the country from June 15. It may be noted here that monsoon season starts usually in Pakistan on July 1 and lasts till Sept 30.

‘The intense heat wave is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the first half of June. The temperatures will remain one to two degrees Celsius above the long-term average in the plain areas of the country,’ said the met department.

Mostly dry weather conditions with chances of one or two isolated rainfall/thunderstorm events with dust storms are expected till June 15.

During the second half of the month, weather is likely to remain rainy than the long term average and two to three rainy spells are likely in upper parts of the country including Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperatures are likely to drop by two to three degrees C as compared to the first half. Extremely hot weather continued to affect most parts of the country on Friday.—INP