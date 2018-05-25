Heat wave and Ramazan

This Ramadan, it seems that Karachi touches the sun, the temperature these days breaking records and rising up to more than 40C that is affecting many people, especially those who are directly exposing to sunlight. Experts believe that rise in temperature is mainly due to effect of global warming and it is anticipated that the temperature will continue to rise every year.

To beat heat and avoid heat stroke it is important that people avoid direct sun rays as far as possible. In Ramadan it is not possible to eat or have plenty of water during daytime due to fasting, so in this way it puts them at risk and more likely to suffer from dehydration. Moreover major flaw in the supply system is supply of electricity and water is also inconsistent in many areas, these are primitive needs of us, and mainly required in this roasting temperature. The government is not taking any step to deal with these issues or heat wave so the people have to take measures on their own self.

Try to have nutritious food at Sehri and Iftar, as well as avoid oily foods. Drink enough amount of water to avoid dehydration, but avoid drinking too much at once because it can be damaging. Avoid drinking tea or coffee at Sehri. Wear light colour and loosening cloths and avoid wearing fitted and dark coloured clothes, cover your head with something because the scorching beams of sun may affect your brain badly. Have frequent baths to cool your body. Above all, I witnessed that most people leave children in parked cars that can be fatal because the temperature in the car rise up to more than 6.7C in just 10 minutes, and this is the common cause of heat-related deaths in children. So care your health and stay safe because neither the heat can be separated from sun, nor can cover the earth with a shield.

MARYAM MAJEED

Karachi

