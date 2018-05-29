Heat wave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

KARACHI : Karachiites should brace for yet another heatwave from Tuesday, which will engulf the metropolis for three days as temperatures soar above 40°C again.

The maximum temperature may soar up to 43°C today, and it will continue to hover around 41-44°C during the next two days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned.

The latest bout of the heat is attributed to a halt in the sea breeze, which is likely to remain cut off till Thursday.

The city faced an extended heat wave earlier this month when the mercury routinely touched 44°C for four to five days. The scorching weather forced the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi to postpone the examinations last week.

In the face of the latest heat wave, the board has now changed the timings of examinations from May 29 to June 13. Exams for Arts Group (Regular and Private) will now start at 8:30am.