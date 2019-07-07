Heat wave adds to woes of migrants stranded in Bosnia

Bihac, Bosnia

Stranded in Bosnia, thousands of migrants face yet one more hurdle on their journey towards the European Union: the scorching summer heat in the Balkans.

Under a leaden sky, Saleh Alhasan and his friends hurry to reach the shade of the woods after failing yet again to cross the border to Croatia, the last barrier on the long and tortuous road into the European Union.

‘I tried more than 15 times… It has been 10 months that I try to pass. And I do not want to give up. I just want to see my son’ born in Sweden, says the 33-year old Syrian architect. ‘I only saw him in a photo.’—APP