Sunny bright summers have entered our city causing discomfort for the helpless people who are fighting with load shedding along with intolerable heat. Many people have lost their lives a couple of years ago in life-taking heatstroke. Some safety measures had been taken last year but those were not enough because casualties owing to heatstroke are still continuing.

The Government should take notice and make as many as possible heatstroke camps throughout the city so that it becomes convenient for both rich and poor to get first aid in time. Last but not the least the public should be informed about the heat stroke one week before the heat wave starts.

AYESHA IRFAN

Karachi

Related