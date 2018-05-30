I would like to draw attention of the concerned authorities towards a very serious issue “heat stroke in Karachi”. Heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperature. Heat stroke can kill or cause damage to the brain and other internal organs.

The citizens of Karachi are in the severe grip of heat stroke. Power breakdown and lack of water supply are the two most important issues that should be resolved. Heat stoke can also be resolved by planting more trees. Therefore, the concerned authorities should take immediate action for the resolution of this issue.

BISMA KHAN

Karachi

