Heart of modesty

Cover yourself properly before going out the mother called out in worry and her daughter nodded understandingly used the routine. Modesty, it is one of those topics we have discussed at one time or another we all heard a preacher or youth pastor talk about it. It is a term that is thrown around quite a bit and defined individually by all. But why must this term be only attached to external attributes? Why must it be limited to daughters alone? Modesty exists within thoughts, your speech, your way of doing things and leading of physical aspect. Modesty is an issue of the heart before it is an issue of dress, a fact that is far too commonly overlooked. People think they can dress modest and be sinless. My words on that: Yes! You can wear a burlap sack that covers every inch, yet be full of pride. Dressed in this modest apparel, you may even dress modestly but want others to notice your modesty something that is actually immodest. By catering to the objectives of this very vocal subject, an unspoken aura of respect is formed allowing every woman to move about freely and diminishing the worry in mothers altogether.

FATIMA SULTAN

Lahore

Related