Hearing of IK’s petition tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court will hear PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify him in the Toshakhana reference on Monday (October 31), it emerged on Saturday.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case after Imran’s legal team addressed all the objections of the Registrar’s Office.

The reference alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in August. Last week, the ECP concluded that the former premier had indeed made “false statement and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts — a ruling that prompted widespread protests by the PTI.

The watchdog’s order said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.