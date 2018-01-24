Hearing in bail plea of Salahuddin’s son deferred until Feb 5

New Delhi

The hearing in bail application of Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of United Jihad Council Chairman, Syed Salahuddin, in a Delhi court has been deferred until February 5.

The family members of Shahid Yousuf told media that the bail plea, which was scheduled to be heard on December 19 last year, was listed today (Tuesday) because of unavailability of the judge.

“Today again it was deferred till February 5,” said a family member, adding that the delays were adding to their worries.

The family members called upon the Indian government to shift Shahid Yousuf to a jail in occupied Kashmir. “Travelling to Delhi incurs a lot of expenditure besides time,” they said.—KMS