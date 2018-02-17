Hearing adjourned in Rs10b defamation suit against Imran Khan

LAHORE : The hearing in defamation case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan , filed by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif , has been adjourned for two weeks.

The court has adjourned the Rs10 billion defamation suit hearing as additional sessions judge Shabana is on leave. The duty judge has issued another notice to Imran’s counsels.

During a hearing on February 2, the sessions court gave PTI chief’s counsel Babar Awan the last chance to appear in court, as the latter had been a constant no-show since the defamation suit was filed in July 2017.

Shehbaz’s counsel had told the court that Awan was using delaying tactics by not appearing in court and challenging its jurisdiction. The court then gave Awan a last chance to appear and present his arguments. The hearing was adjourned until February 17.

Orignally published by INP