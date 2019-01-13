Healthy social, cultural activities promote soft image of country: Governor

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail has said that health social and cultural activities promote soft image of the country abroad.

He was speaking at concluding ceremony of “Ride for a cause Motorcycle rally” held at Dolmen Clifton on Sunday.

Imran Ismail said, “I am very excited to witness the Ride Pakistan event. What makes me even happier is the fact that we are not only riding for fun but also for causes that are very near to our hearts.”

He observed that the overall such healthy activities were going to promote a positive image of the city, country and encourage feelings of social responsibility, not only among bike riders but among common citizens too.

The Governor Sindh said, “The spirit of this event was to promote and portray healthy and soft image of Pakistan. The lights of city have been restored and the city is back to social and cultural activities. We will continue to support such events, exactly in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Ride Pakistan is a support and awareness group for motorcycle enthusiasts. It is bringing together a wide range of motorbikes from classic, vintage, retro, off-road adventure, cruiser, sport social causes. Ride Pakistan2019 aimed to bring together and cherish the mutual passion for motorbikes as well as create awareness about various social sector initiatives.

For this year Ride Pakistan is supporting Aman Foundation, LRBT, TCF Indus Hospital and Cancer Foundation Hospital. Another key objective of this ride was to create awareness about Safe Riding culture in the country. Use of safety gears and responsible riding were some of the focus areas of this event.

