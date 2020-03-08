Healthy body promotes healthy brain: Speakers

Staff Reporter

Sports Day 2020 organized by Premier Public School was attended by the students and their parents. Special guest Farah Kamal, Khalida Saadat, Saleem Mughal and General Secretary KHA Haidar Hasnain inaugurated the ceremony. As the balloons soared, the kids showed off a wonderful PT display, with the school band playing catchy lyrics. Parents welcomed the kids. The kids demonstrated karate and self defense, which led to different races and sports competitions between all the classes. Special guest Farah Kamal, Khaleda Madadat, Saleem Mughal and General Secretary KHA Haider Hasnain were welcomed with regular Guard of Honor and beautiful melodies. Farah Kamal – Executive Director iEARN while addressing students, teachers and parents said: “Due to the personal interest and guidance of the Principal Premier Public School Mansoor Naz Vindhani, the day is held for the students every year. The body owns the healthy brain. ” Khaleda Saadat, who is co-chair of Major Shabbir Sharif (Nishan e Haidar), said that students self-esteem, self-reliance, and coordination among students organizing sports is essential for increasing passion and dedication. The Principal said in the opening address that “Curriculum and syllabus activities and especially sports are an important part of the full development and training of children, which is why the Premier Public schools have been a part of their curriculum for the past 30 years.” Parents told reporters that sports activities help with children’s training, character-building and self-esteem. It was a great pleasure to watch their children participate in band performances, PT displays, karate and other sports. He especially thanked Principal Mansoor Naz Sahib. General Secretary KHA Haider Hasnain offers free coaching and training for hockey in view of the excellent performance of the students. Students will also be given free hockey sticks at the end of the event. Medals were also given to all winners at the close of the event.