Healthcare system is beset with numerous problems: Kiani

25m health cards to be issued next month

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Amir Mehmood Kiani Sunday said that the government was going to start health insurance programme in the country and it would distribute nearly 25 million Health Insurance Cards (HIC) to the poor and needy people by the beginning of next month. During his visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, he inquired after the health of the patients and visited different wards. Later talking to media persons, he said the government would announce new health policy soon.

The healthcare system of Pakistan is beset with numerous problems mainly because of the apathy of the past governments toward the health sector, which is evident from the fact that the previous governments had failed to develop a “National Health Policy” due to which the country miserably failed to meet the health-related targets, the minister said. He said, all out efforts would be made to bring about a change in the health sector since PTI had started giving due preference to health and working for formulation of a national health policy to deal with health-related challenges.

The Minister said under the health card scheme, poor segments of the society would be provided with health cards. The Minister said that there is a dire need to spend more money on public health. He further informed that basic health centers would also be upgraded to provide relief to the people. Efforts would be made to address the issues of the young doctors, he added.

The government was going to establish four new hospitals for facilitating the masses, he said adding, the government hospitals had been facing shortage of staff since long time and we were advertising new jobs for filling vacant seats. He said nursing school, college and university would also be established soon as there was shortage of nurses in the country and the government was focusing on this.

Aamer Kiani said that health was the topmost priority of the government from day one and major developments in this vital area would become evident in near future.

