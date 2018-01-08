Healthcare in rural areas

Rural healthcare lags in quality, affordability and accessibility for several reasons. First, distances are typically greater in rural areas than in urban areas, involving increased costs, communication difficulties, and transportation times for patients, medicines and doctors alike. Second, rural areas have by definition low population densities, often making rural medical infrastructure less economical in terms of number of individuals that can be served. A 2014 RUPRI Health Panel report on rural healthcare access collects additional definitions of access, along with measures that can be used to determine access. Ideally, residents should be able to conveniently and confidently access services such as primary care, dental care, behavioural health, emergency care and public health services.

SAGHEER AHMED

— Via email

