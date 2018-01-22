Healthcare providers participate in awareness walk in city

Staff Reporter

Polio workers, volunteers, women health workers, para-medics, nurses and doctors representing different healthcare centres in Karachi participated in large numbers in a walk aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of polio vaccination for under-five children.

The walk organised prior to the commencement of the current year’s first polio immunization campaign in the metropolis, beginning on Monday, was led by Town Health Officer (Clifton), Dr. Ahmad Ali Shaikh who was also joined by inhabitants of the areas pertaining to Clifton and Gizri. Participants carrying banners inscribed with slogans related to rights of children to quality and safe life, started their walk from the front gate of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mazar.

During the exercise they also distributed handbills among general public about their responsibility in protecting children against the crippling disease. People were registered to be responsive to the cause as while voluntarily joining the healthcare providers they also committed to play their role as responsible citizens and help get vaccinated the children against polio.

Health department officials also informed the people about the importance of the four-day campaign meant to vaccinate 2.2 million under-five year kids in a scenario that two new cases of polio were reported from Karachi only recently.

“Since the polio virus continues to persist in our environment we need to immunize each and every under-five year child of the metropolis,” said Dr.Nusrat Ali, Coordinator, Karachi Commissioner’s Task Force for Polio Elimination. He appealed to each and every section of people to support city administration towards the cause of polio eradication, with equal attention that all children are also necessarily vaccinated under routine immunisation program.