It is good to note that signs of improvement have started becoming visible in the working of public sector hospitals and other health programmes in Punjab following the introduction of new initiatives and reforms on the directions of CM Shehbaz Sharif in this important sector aiming at welfare and well-being of the people. This has been stated by Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Imran Nazir while addressing periodical meeting of the senior health officials in Lahore the other day.

The Minister went on to emphatically state that the province has the best healthcare facilities in the country and these are being further improved. The meeting reviewed the performance and steps already taken and in the pipeline for Hepatitis, TB and dengue control at the grassroots level throughout the province implementation of Minimum Service Delivery Standards, provision of medicines, cleanliness and hygienic conditions, infection control and other matters.

It is also appreciable that revamping of as many as 40 District and Tehsil Headquarters hospitals has been completed and now revamping of remaining Tehsil headquarters hospitals has been undertaken in the second phase during which all the matters relating to the improvement in infrastructure of the hospitals, capacity building and training of staff, improvement in their performance and expansion of medical facilities to the people almost at their doorsteps will be taken care of.

All that has been said in the meeting appears to be quite good. But at the same time it will be more appropriate if the people, the beneficiaries of the healthcare facilities being provided by the provincial government themselves, come out and say some good words in this regard also.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

