Health warnings ignored

Washington

US GOP lawmaker ignores health warnings around coronavirus and tells Americans ‘it’s a great time to go out’ Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California suggested it was safe to patronize public areas amid the increase in coronavirus cases in the US. “One of the things you can do, if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out and go to a local restaurant,” Nunes said on Fox News. “Likely, you can get in easily.” Other lawmakers faced backlash for portraying themselves in crowded places, despite the health warnings.