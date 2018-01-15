Health Units in outskirts face doctors’ shortage

Nearly 18 Basic Health Units in the outskirts of Islamabad faces shortage of doctors, depriving people of getting health facilities, locals have complained.

Health Units are even lacking of first aid facilities and compounders work in replacement of doctors.

Only 3 ambulances,1 lady doctor and4 doctors are working for 1 dispensary, 3 Rural Health centers and 14 basic health units of the 11 lakh populated surrounding areas of the federal capital whereas 18 seats of doctors still vacant for long time.

Islamabad is only the district which has no DHQ hospital and the people of surrounding areas have to depend on polyclinics and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which consume much time to reach these two hospitals.There are no medical test facility in the Basic Health Units even some units lack ambulance’s facility and the patients have to face difficulty in an emergency situation.—APP

