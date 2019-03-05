Health top priority, says minister

Faisalabad

Health stands on top of the government agenda and maximum funds have been allocated for this sector in the provincial budget, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday. Talking to the media after chairing a syndicate meeting at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) here, she said that in order to ensure maximum health facilities to the needy segments, 6,800 medical officers had been appointed, while 280 medical officers would also be recruited very soon.

Similarly, 580 specialist doctors have been recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), while appointment of 582 pharmacists is in progress, she said, adding that NTS test will also be held on Mar 5 for recruitment of 15,000 employees from grade 4 to 15 in the health sector. She said that the previous government ignored the health sector while the incumbent government brought about revolutionary changes and allocated more funds for the sector.

She said that 250 basic health units and 32 rural health centres are being upgraded, while 25 District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospitals would be revamped by the end of June this year. She said that in first phase, eight backward and neglected districts of Punjab were selected for provision of basic amenities including modern health facilities. Among these districts include Jhang, Chiniot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Kasur and Attock, where BHUs, Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals would be upgraded, in addition to deploying pediatricians and gynecologists in far-flung areas.

The minister said that the Health Department had purchased medicines worth Rs 4 billion and it would be available in all stores and emergency wards of the government hospitals by April 13. However, the medicines would be supplied to different districts on need basis. Regarding provision of health cover to the poor segments of society, she said that in the first phase, ‘Sehat Cards’ would be provided to 600,000 families, which have income less than 2 dollars per day, while the facility would be provided to 7.2 million families in 36 districts of Punjab by the end of this year.

She said that Sehat Cards had been distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh so far, while the facility would be provided in Multan from the next week.—APP

