Health sector in Turbat

Turbat is the second biggest city of Balochistan whose population is increasing with the passage of time. Of course, there are hospitals engaged in treating the patients but the hospitals don’t have any good facilities to treat them in case of an emergency. People come from rural areas hoping that doctors would help them but unfortunately this is not the case.

Even though medicines for a small illnesses like flue etc are not available in hospitals for patients. Doctors treat the patients like animals. Therefore, people are compelled to go to other cities of Pakistan such as Karachi for treatment. The poor who are unable to get two times meals, how can they travel to Karachi for treatment? The government should intervene to meet the basic needs of the nation.

GM BALOCH

Turbat

