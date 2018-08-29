Health sector top priority is to facilitate masses

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that geographical demarcated infrastructure in health sector is top priority to ensure better facilities for patients with result-oriented measures and meaningful reforms. She said that all the issues of health department can be resolved with honesty and commitment without wasting government money on cosmetic projects.

She stated this during two separate briefings by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Saqib Zafar and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Ali Bahadur Qazi, here today. Minister Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid was also given briefing about the matters of Punjab Health Insurance Management Company (PHIMC).

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that to functionalize the emergencies of all the public hospitals of the province is our top priority as patients usually suffer the most during their process of treatment at this initial level. Dr. Yasmin Rashid herself made a telephonic call at the helpline 1033 of Command & Control Center of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and asked about the facilities provided through this helpline to the patients. Dr. Yasmin Rashid was also apprised regarding Dengue Emergency Response and Thalassemia Program, Health Insurance Card and Referral System by Secretary SH&ME Saqib Zafar.

Minister Health said that with consultation of all the stakeholders, concrete steps would be taken for the upgradation of health facilities in the present hospitals framework as well as introducing health sector reforms.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that she will soon visit both the health departments and directed the concerned secretaries to prepare a comprehensive briefing regarding their departments for her forthcoming visit. She said that people will see meaningful reforms in all the sectors of life particularly in health due to actual and need base measures taken by the present government.

Share on: WhatsApp