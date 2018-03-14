Health sector lacks vitamins

On one hand the country is sitting on a population bomb which is a suicide bomb of its own type and on the other we are ranked top of the list for attaining the highest mortality rate among new born babies. Rarely the world would have known a country which is disturbed at the same frequency by both birth and death ratio. In this regard, the down and out condition of Sindh’s health sector particularly yearns for tremendous attention.

Since past few years, Sindh has scarcely stepped into a new date without its hospitals not handing over dead bodies of infants to their respective parents. It all started off from Tharparkar. The Sindh government was shaken for the time being when children died in dozens there. To be fair with the PPP, it was the last time we saw the government actively anticipated to fight back in the face of menace. Once the number of deaths was pulled back into control to the point where the officials could get away with needling questions of media by vague justifications.

Infants’ deaths are no more thing of Tharparkar. A mainstream city like Shikarpur has witnessed death of 12 children due to measles in recent past. Three children in Nawab Shah lost their life as soon as safety vaccines were injected into their bodies. As I pen these words, there is news going viral about the stocks of medicine reserved for the treatment of typhoid at civil hospitals is fast becoming outdated. And with that, it looks as our Health Department is also running out of the vitamins of governance.

VASDEV HEMNANI

Mithi, Tharparkar

