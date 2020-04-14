Health sector continues to be missing from govt’s list of priorities Capital’s key healthcare institutes without permanent heads

Zubair Qureshi

At a time when the entire nation is struggling to cope with coronavirus challenge and the government is scrambling to deliver in health sector, federal capital’s three main hospitals are without permanent heads which is a big question mark on the government’s intention to bring positive change in this sector.

Not only hospitals, Health Service Academy and Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) too are facing a similar neglect by the Ministry of National Health Services.

According to details, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) the premiere healthcare facility is currently headed by a dental surgeon as its Executive Director. Dr Anwar Masood, a dental surgeon of BPS-20. He is heading the hospital on look after basis.

Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) is the second most-visited hospital of the federal capital after PIMS but here too, instead of filling the post of Executive Director by a regular appointment, the Ministry of National Health Services has made a gynecologist the acting executive director.

The BPS-20 Polyclinic surgeon (gynecology) Dr Naila Israr has been granted the ‘look after charge’ for the executive director’s post in addition to her own duties since December 2019.

At National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), an officer of Grade-19 is Dr Shaista Habibullah looking after the day-to-day affairs of the institute on ad hoc basis.

Besides, Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in January this year gave acting charge of the Director General of the ministry to a director of the ministry Dr Malik Mohammad Safi. The seat fell vacant due to appointment of former DG Dr Asad Hafeez as Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy (HAS). The very appointment of Dr Asad Hafeez as VC of HSA has come under question as he was jailed in the past in ephedrine case, however, no charge was proven against him. Last but not the least, PMDC’s affairs have been badly marred by a tug-of-war between the workers and administration of the PMDC and a powerful lobby that wants a complete new setup.

Recently Islamabad High Court gave a decision in favour of the previous setup setting aside a presidential ordinance. For the last five months, registration of new doctors has been suspended affecting the new professionals who are keen to enter the professional life.