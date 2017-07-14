Health reforms meant to improve delivery system: Imran

PTI govt increases health budget from Rs18 to Rs65b

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan Thursday said the PTI government has increased the health budget from Rs18 billion to Rs65 billion adding the health cards have been issued to 2.4 million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a big success of the PTI led government in the province. Addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, the PTI chief said that solar power systems would be install at all the district headquarters hospitals of the province owing to worst load-shedding that was creating problems both for the patients and doctors.

He said that doctors were present in 95 per cent district hospitals of the province adding strength of doctors in KP has been increased from 3000 to 65000 and 95 percent seats of doctors in rural health centers and district hospitals have been filled. Imran Khan the Chairman of PTI declared Sehat Insaaf Card is an unparallel step by the provincial government setting an example before other provinces to follow. It is a huge humanitarian task and is in line with the agenda of PTI to target the poor in the society for health coverage. He said that the strength of the institutions is normally judged by the services they provided and the end beneficiaries are those who are out of the stream.

The PTI government, he said, has introduced reforms in health sector to bring the government hospitals at par with the private hospitals.

Imran said that the doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were getting higher salaries than other provinces though the health reforms were delayed due to stay order from the court.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak while chairing a meeting, that was specially attended by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan, said the target of the expansion of improved health governance for efficient healthcare was the poor in the society and the reforms of the provincial government worked beyond expectations expending health coverage to all left in the past from the health cover. The health-Insaaf card was pro poor initiative that his government expended from 18 lac families to 24 lac families in the current fiscal year.

The government would give additional 10 lac cards to the poor, extending it from 51% of the population to 70% of the population of the entire province. The chief Minister declared 10% of the district government budget for the compulsory healthcare in a given district and the provincial government would put its share to the required level, he added.