Health official advises to avoid exposure to sun

Rawalpindi

As Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Ramadan, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority (DHA)Dr Sohail Chaudary advised residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun .

Talking to APP,the CEO advised the residents to drink plenty of water from Iftar time to Sehri time.

He urged upon the residents to rely more on eating fruits and vegetables instead of eating fried items like pakoras, samosas and high-calorie sweets.—APP