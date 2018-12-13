Health Ministry to hold research study in factors behind diseases

Federal Minister for National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiani has said that the Health Ministry is going to hold research study in factors causing various diseases.

He stated this while talking to a delegation led by Professor John Wright of Bradford University and Professor Dr Atif-ur-Rehman of Liverpool University which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Amir Mehmood Kiani said the Health Ministry is going to hold cohort study with the cooperation of Bradford University for the first time in Pakistan.

He said research will be carried out in nutrition, mental health, non-communicable diseases and factors behind various sicknesses.

The Health Minister said that the cohort research will help find reasons for spread of various diseases.—INP

