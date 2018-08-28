Health minister vows to eliminate Polio from country

Federal Health Minister has expressed his determination to eliminate polio from the country. According to details, an important meeting regarding polio held at Health Ministry, in Islamabad. DG Health, Secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting. Brig. Bashir Ahmed also attended the meeting as a representative of Pak Army.

National Coordinator for Polio Rana Safdar briefed Minister for Health Aamir Mahmood Kiani about the polio’s situation in the country, that only three cases of polio have been registered in current year. Health Minister Aamir Kiani said on the occasion that elimination of polio is the top priority of the government and it will work on emergency basis on this issue. —INP

