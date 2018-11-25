Health minister starts visits to south Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid started her visit to southern districts from Nov 25.

In the first leg of her visit to Dera Ghazi Khan, she inspected District Headquarters Teaching Hospital. Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi accompanied the minister. They particularly visited nearly completed new block of the teaching hospital.

The health minister and the advisor also talked with patients and their attendants and directed the hospital administration to provide maximum facilities to patients. ‘Monitor vigilantly attendance of staff, do not allow unnecessary use of cell-phone during the duty hours,’ the minister directed the medical superintendent.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also ordered for making functional the newly-built block as early as possible.

On the occasion, Hanif Khan Pitafi said that he was making frequent visits to DHQ Hospital for timely completion of the new block.

‘Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also taking interest for swift completion of the new block,’ said the advisor.

In the next phase, the health minister inspected Recep Tayyip Erdogan and DHQ hospitals in Muzaffargarh. ‘No emergency delivery case should be refused,’ she warned the hospital administration.

Stressing improvement in provision of health facilities, she ordered for better hygiene conditions at the hospitals and making available sufficient drugs stock.

‘Early redress of complaints of patients should be top priority of all medical superintendents. They should conduct open court every week under the open door policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government,’ Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

‘I wish all members of National and provincial assemblies make visits to health centres. Both elected representatives and government functionaries should join hands for strengthening of health facilities,’ she added.

Share on: WhatsApp