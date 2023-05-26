Health Minister says Imran Khan’s medical report reveals ‘alcohol, drug abuse’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel made shocking claims citing Imran Khan’s medical reports, saying Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chaiman takes ‘cocaine and alcohol’.

PPP leader said drugs and alcohol traces were found in urine tests taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in the federal capital. The outspoken politician however said a final conclusion could not be made about the percentage of toxic substances, urging people to wait for detailed report.

Quoting the medical report of the state-run hospital, Patel said Imran Khan recklessly abused alcohol, while he also accused the former premier of creating political drama using his assassination episode.

Calling Imran Khan’s medical report a public document, he said the report shows no signs of fracture on his foot, which the PTI chairman claimed he sustained on November 3. Imran Khan fooled everybody by showing off a plaster on his foot for months.

He continued saying that Imran Khan’s mental health is altered, as his actions and body language are not those of a fit human being. Firing salvo at Imran Khan, the PPP leader said the latter crushed decency in mainstream politics.

Patel warned that once a detailed report comes, it will be sent to the law enforcers.