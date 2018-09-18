Health Minister sanctions recruitments on vacant posts at public service hospitals

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has sanctioned recruitment on all vacant posts at public hospitals across the province.

The Provincial Health Minister was chairing a meeting held at Primary and Secondary Health Department here on Tuesday.

The meeting was told that Punjab Public Service Commission has selected 6891 candidates for the post of medical officers. Of which 2967 were women medical officers while 3924 were medical officer. Selected medical officers would be given posting through online preference system in the first week of next month (October).

“10763 posts of medical officers were vacant across the province however on few doctors were working on ad hoc basis” the meeting was briefed. Doctors selected from PPSC would replace ad hoc medical officers.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that in next phase further recruitment of 3872 medical officers would be requisite to PPSC in October. “PPSC should be approached for early compilation of recruitment process in the health department” she directed.

She expressed her satisfaction over recruitment of 2834 nurses through PPSC and directed that posting of such nurses be made on priority basis. “Requisition for recruitment of further 1919 nurses be sent to PPSC in October” she pledged.

The Health Minister said that in all districts recruitment of employees from BPS 01 to BPS 15 would be made through testing service. “Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar nodded for recruitment in health department which is clear indication of Punjab Government’s willingness to improve public health sector” she noted.

“All District Health Authorities would be empowered to complete the recruitment process in their respective departments. No compromise on merit and transparency in recruitment process” she wowed.

