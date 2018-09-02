Health minister orders for improving conditions at Emergency wards

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday directed all medical superintendents of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals to improve conditions at the Emergency wards of their hospitals within 15 days.

She was chairing a meeting at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the minister about the hospitals revamping programme.

“Revamping of DHQ and THQ hospitals across the province must be carried out,” the minister directed the staff concerned.

Expressing her satisfaction over availability of free medicines at public health facilities, she warned that no lapse on free medicine availability would be tolerated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also ordered for implementing the family planning programme in letter and spirit. “Robo Call Service is good initiative to provide health prevention advice,” she said and suggested that the service should also be launched in Punjabi and Seraiki languages.

She expressed her displeasure at reported manhandling incidents at some public hospitals and warned that “either the hospital staff should mend their ways or look for another job”.

“The government would not leave any stone unturned to enhance trust of general public in the government health facilities,” she pledged.

During the meeting, an enquiry report regarding Jhang measles toll was submitted to the minister by Deputy Secretary (Tech) Dr Yadullah. Dr Ayesha Saeed, Special Secretary, Ms Ammara Additional Secretary Admin, Fatima Sheikh Additional Secretary Development, Dr Shahnaz Nasim, Additional Secretary Technical, Dr Ahmad Sadain Khalid, Additional Secretary Vertical Program, Dr Munir Ahmad, DGHS, and all programme directors of vertical programmes were present.

