Health Minister opens five day OPV campaign

Staff Reporter

Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho here on Monday inaugurated the five day polio vaccination campaign at Jannat Gul Hospital in Sohrab Goth, a locality largely inhabited by people with high mobility rates.

On the occasion she urged the mothers, accompanying their children, to be assertive in protecting right to healthy and polio free lives for their children.

“Governments at provincial as well as federal levels are equally committed to guarantee a safe and disease free lives for children,” she said.

Reiterating that no compromise could be made to the cause, Sindh minister for health said the current OPV campaign is also being complimented with administration of Vitamin A equally crucial for young kids.

It was mentioned that a target population of 8.7 million under five children, including 2.4 million based in Karachi are being covered during the current campaign.

With specific reference to her presence at Sohrab Goth, Dr. Azra Pechuho said government accords top priority to prevention of disease among all sections of society without any distinction.

“The fact that this area is one of the major point of entrance to and exit from the metropolis makes it all the more important that no child is denied of OPV,” she said in reply to a question.

The minister appreciated measures adopted by the administration for security of polio teams in the metropolis.

She also invited parents to immediately report any discrepancy with regard to presence of vaccinators at their respective door steps.

“To facilitate the process we have also established static points at most prominent sites,” said the minister.

To a query, she said in view of recent surge in the temperatures reach 40 degrees the health department is in urgent process to reactivate dedicated centres for efficient and prompt management of heatstroke cases.

Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI-Sindh) Dr. Zahoor Baloch responding to queries raised by local media said 12000 volunteers are actively engaged in administering OPV to the under five children in Karachi.

