Health minister for measures against Congo virus

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Tuesday directed the officials of Livestock Department to ensure anti-Congo virus spray on the livestock being transported from Balochistan to Sindh at the provincial borders.

Addressing a meeting at her office, she said care was the only way to prevent this fatal disease. She directed the Director Health to collect data on daily basis regarding the patients diagnosed with Congo virus from all the hospitals of Karachi and to forward the report to Data Surveillance Cell.

The minister also ordered initiation of campaigns to raise awareness among masses regarding such infections. She directed the officers of livestock department to ensure anti-germs spraying in all the slaughter houses of Karachi and to inform butchers about preventive measures.

Dr Azra asked all the stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities for the provision of healthy environment to citizens.

The meeting besides officers concerned, including Additional Chief Secretary Dr Usman Chachar, Director General Health Dr Mubeen, was also attended by relevant stakeholders—APP

